Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD
Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD is an Optometrist in Chandler, AZ.
Costco Hearing Aid #736595 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 375-2054
I was a little reluctant to change doctors, I have had the same one for 17 years. But, I heard good things about Dr. Sananikone. Based on my personal experience I would definitely recommed him to anyone. He explains things so you understand what exactly is going on. He is very easy going and patient with you and all questions you might have.
- Optometry
- English
- 1417131186
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sananikone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sananikone.
