Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC is a Counselor in Sanford, FL. 

Lottie Suskiewich works at Counseling Concepts, PA in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Counseling Concepts, PA
    301 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 302-1774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jan 28, 2021
    Lottie, is Professional , Caring and has Always been available if I’ve needed her. I’ve never had to wait and I am able to get an appointment as needed. It took me a long time to find the right fit in a therapist so I’m very grateful that I found Lottie. I have been a client for a long time and feel extremely comfortable in recommending Lottie as a Highly Qualified and Professional Therapist. She is one that I Hope NEVER retires!!!
    JZH — Jan 28, 2021
    About Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1982639332
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lottie Suskiewich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lottie Suskiewich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lottie Suskiewich works at Counseling Concepts, PA in Sanford, FL. View the full address on Lottie Suskiewich’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Lottie Suskiewich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lottie Suskiewich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lottie Suskiewich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lottie Suskiewich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

