Lottena Wolters, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lottena Wolters, LCPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University Medical School.
Locations
The F.L. Wolters Group1050 17th St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 760-2896Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most thoughtful, patient, understanding, non-judgemental person therapist there is. I truly look forward to my sessions with her. She takes the time to really think about your goals and helps guide you through becoming a better version of yourself. Truly the best.
About Lottena Wolters, LCPC
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639427180
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Lottena Wolters accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lottena Wolters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lottena Wolters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lottena Wolters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lottena Wolters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lottena Wolters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.