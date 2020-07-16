Lorrie Knapp, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorrie Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorrie Knapp, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorrie Knapp, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL.
Lorrie Knapp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pensacola Primary Care Inc1190 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-4600Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorrie Knapp?
I never feel like I am rushed through my appointment. She always listens to me and is very caring. Love Love Love her MA, Lisa as well!!
About Lorrie Knapp, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316198609
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorrie Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lorrie Knapp accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorrie Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorrie Knapp works at
33 patients have reviewed Lorrie Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorrie Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorrie Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorrie Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.