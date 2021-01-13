Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP
Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Fallen Timbers Family Physicians5705 Monclova Rd Ste 24, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 370-3648
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Elchert listens to what you say and she HEARS what you say. I have always felt that me being well was what she was really striving for. She is concerned about my overall health and wellness. She respects my time and yet doesn't rush when she is with me. I am so glad that I found her!!!
- Med Coll Of Toledo
- McLaren St. Luke's
Dr. Elchert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elchert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elchert.
