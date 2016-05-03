Lorrie Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorrie Campbell, LCPC
Overview
Lorrie Campbell, LCPC is a Counselor in Butte, MT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 305 W Mercury St Ste 207B, Butte, MT 59701 Directions (406) 782-0114
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lorrie was very kind caring and got us back on track.
About Lorrie Campbell, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285799676
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorrie Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorrie Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lorrie Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorrie Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorrie Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorrie Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.