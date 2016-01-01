See All Counselors in San Francisco, CA
Lorraine Touchatt, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Lorraine Touchatt, MFT

Counseling
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lorraine Touchatt, MFT is a Counselor in San Francisco, CA. 

Lorraine Touchatt works at Cary Ann Rosko Psychotherapy in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Naomi Okeefe, PHD
Dr. Naomi Okeefe, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Ann Rosko Psychotherapy
    3884 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 821-6039

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lorraine Touchatt?

Photo: Lorraine Touchatt, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Lorraine Touchatt, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lorraine Touchatt to family and friends

Lorraine Touchatt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lorraine Touchatt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorraine Touchatt, MFT.

About Lorraine Touchatt, MFT

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568580348
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lorraine Touchatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lorraine Touchatt works at Cary Ann Rosko Psychotherapy in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Lorraine Touchatt’s profile.

Lorraine Touchatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Touchatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Touchatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Touchatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lorraine Touchatt, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.