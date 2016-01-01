Dr. Perry accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorraine Perry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lorraine Perry, PHD is a Psychologist in Orchard Park, NY.
Dr. Perry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FMS Psychology21 Princeton Pl Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 539-9232
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
About Dr. Lorraine Perry, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1053724906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.