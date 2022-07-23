See All Physicians Assistants in Delray Beach, FL
Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with West Virginia University

Lorraine Kryvicky works at ACG Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Lauren Hartman, PA-C
Lauren Hartman, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile
Michael Veech, PA-C
Michael Veech, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Delray Dermatology and Cosmetic Center
    550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 440-8020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Treatment
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lorraine Kryvicky?

    Jul 23, 2022
    She's very good at her Job very polite you understand her in explaining the problem....love love her!!
    Sheryl Strowbridge — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lorraine Kryvicky to family and friends

    Lorraine Kryvicky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lorraine Kryvicky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C.

    About Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164458691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorraine Kryvicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lorraine Kryvicky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lorraine Kryvicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lorraine Kryvicky works at ACG Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Lorraine Kryvicky’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lorraine Kryvicky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Kryvicky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Kryvicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Kryvicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.