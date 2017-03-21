See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Overview

Lorraine Carleo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4115 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste 107, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 557-0934

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 21, 2017
Extremely good. Excellent listener and takes her time with patients. Very insightful. Highly recommended.
Mar 21, 2017
About Lorraine Carleo, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932155108
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lorraine Carleo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lorraine Carleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Lorraine Carleo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Carleo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Carleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Carleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

