See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Lorraine Campbell, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lorraine Campbell, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lorraine Campbell, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Lorraine Campbell works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lorraine Campbell?

Sep 05, 2022
Have seen Lorraine Campbell for a number of years. She is wonderful because she takes time with you to be sure she has answered all your questions and understand your treatment. Very professional. Great smile. She cares about you
Bonnie Ramsdell — Sep 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lorraine Campbell, PA
How would you rate your experience with Lorraine Campbell, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lorraine Campbell to family and friends

Lorraine Campbell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lorraine Campbell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorraine Campbell, PA.

About Lorraine Campbell, PA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1194747808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Lorraine Campbell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorraine Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lorraine Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lorraine Campbell works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Lorraine Campbell’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Lorraine Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Campbell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.