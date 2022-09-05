Lorraine Campbell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorraine Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorraine Campbell, PA
Lorraine Campbell, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Lorraine Campbell works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Have seen Lorraine Campbell for a number of years. She is wonderful because she takes time with you to be sure she has answered all your questions and understand your treatment. Very professional. Great smile. She cares about you
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1194747808
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Lorraine Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lorraine Campbell using Healthline FindCare.
Lorraine Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Lorraine Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Campbell.
