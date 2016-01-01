See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Overview

Lorne Harris, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Lorne Harris works at Dr. Stanley Yantis in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William F Owen Jr MD
    45 Castro St Ste 402, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-4900
    About Lorne Harris, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386020576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorne Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lorne Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lorne Harris works at Dr. Stanley Yantis in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Lorne Harris’s profile.

    Lorne Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorne Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorne Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorne Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

