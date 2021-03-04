Dr. Hochstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorna Hochstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lorna Hochstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Medford, MA.

Locations
- 1 66 Summit Rd, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 979-2365
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hochstein is SPECTACULAR! Not only is a she personable and a great listener, she has wonderful insights as well. She has a way of ending sessions with helpful tips, reminders or things to ponder between that moment and the next visit. I've NEVER left a session feeling that I had wasted my time. It's like walking out of the gym and feeling so glad that you spent the past hour doing what you did.
About Dr. Lorna Hochstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841238870
