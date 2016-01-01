Lorna Forbes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorna Forbes, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorna Forbes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Lorna Forbes works at
Locations
Onondaga Case Management Services Inc.620 Erie Blvd W Ste 208, Syracuse, NY 13204 Directions (315) 472-7363
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lorna Forbes, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477873776
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorna Forbes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorna Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lorna Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorna Forbes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorna Forbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorna Forbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.