Lorie Davis, LPC
Overview
Lorie Davis, LPC is a Counselor in Madison, VA.
Locations
- 1 74 Legion Post Ln, Madison, VA 22727 Directions (540) 948-3372
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Davis is a wonderful therapist. Lorie is very compassionate and caring about her clients, and pushes them to be their best! Even when they don't want to hear the news, if it will help you grow, she will tell it to you. I hope she continues to do well in her practice.
About Lorie Davis, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1255668711
