Loriann Fetter, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Loriann Fetter, LPC is a Counselor in Greensburg, PA. 

Loriann Fetter works at Loriann Fetter Counseling & Psychotherapy in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loriann Fetter Counseling & Psychotherapy
    1225 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 610-2221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2016
    Lori has helped me cope with my anxieties and manage my stress. Her ability to objectively listen and allow me to realize the changes I need to make have encouraged me to progress forward. I am comfortable sharing my feelings without being judged. Lori listens to all the small details with intent to help you make difficult adjustments.
    j. in Greensburg, PA — Nov 21, 2016
    About Loriann Fetter, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881952380
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Westmoreland Genl Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loriann Fetter, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loriann Fetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Loriann Fetter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Loriann Fetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Loriann Fetter works at Loriann Fetter Counseling & Psychotherapy in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Loriann Fetter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Loriann Fetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loriann Fetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loriann Fetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loriann Fetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

