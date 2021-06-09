See All Nurse Practitioners in Kissimmee, FL
Lori White, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lori White, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. 

Lori White works at Doctors' Pain Management Associates in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John R Hartman MD and Associates
    825 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 442-1214
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Lori White is the best health care provider I have seen in the three years I lived in Orlando. She takes the time to get to know you and has good advice. i wish she was my one and only provider I needed to see. Her staff is great too.
    StaceyJ — Jun 09, 2021
    Photo: Lori White, ARNP
    About Lori White, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447268370
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori White works at Doctors' Pain Management Associates in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Lori White’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Lori White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

