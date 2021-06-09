Lori White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lori White, ARNP
Overview
Lori White, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL.
Lori White works at
John R Hartman MD and Associates825 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 442-1214Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lori White is the best health care provider I have seen in the three years I lived in Orlando. She takes the time to get to know you and has good advice. i wish she was my one and only provider I needed to see. Her staff is great too.
About Lori White, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447268370
Lori White accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Lori White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori White.
