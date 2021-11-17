Lori Tschetter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Tschetter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Lori Tschetter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Lori Tschetter works at
Locations
Northside Family Physicians42 E Rowan Ave Ste A, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (095) 483-3155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Lori is a great listener and answers my questions directly. I highly recommend Lori Tschetter.
About Lori Tschetter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Lori Tschetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Tschetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lori Tschetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Tschetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Tschetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Tschetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.