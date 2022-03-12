See All Nurse Practitioners in Weirton, WV
Lori Stinard, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lori Stinard, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weirton, WV. 

Lori Stinard works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Weirton, WV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    334 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lori Stinard, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1821562968
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Lori Stinard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Stinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lori Stinard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lori Stinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lori Stinard works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Weirton, WV. View the full address on Lori Stinard’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Lori Stinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Stinard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Stinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Stinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

