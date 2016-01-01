See All Nurse Practitioners in Oxnard, CA
Lori Sikorra, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lori Sikorra, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lori Sikorra, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. 

Lori Sikorra works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lindy Chavez, NPC
Lindy Chavez, NPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Sarah Patronete, ANP
Sarah Patronete, ANP
0 (0)
View Profile
Sicen Coleman, FNP
Sicen Coleman, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Identity Medical Group (Oxnard)
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 485-7877
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Sikorra?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Sikorra, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Sikorra, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Sikorra to family and friends

    Lori Sikorra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Sikorra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Sikorra, FNP.

    About Lori Sikorra, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316428345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Sikorra, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Sikorra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Sikorra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Sikorra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Sikorra works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Lori Sikorra’s profile.

    Lori Sikorra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Sikorra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Sikorra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Sikorra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lori Sikorra, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.