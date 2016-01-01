See All Nurse Midwives in Toms River, NJ
Lori Sherman, MSN

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Lori Sherman, MSN is a Midwife in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Midwifery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|University of Pennsylvannia and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Lori Sherman works at Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates
    413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8318
  2. 2
    Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates
    475 Highway 70 Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8414
  3. 3
    Frank Coco, MD
    470 Route 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-7767
  4. 4
    Lori Sherman, CNM
    368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 303, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-7793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Lori Sherman, MSN

  • Midwifery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1205863875
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|University of Pennsylvannia
