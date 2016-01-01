Lori Saunders, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Saunders, PA-C
Overview
Lori Saunders, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Lori Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Forsyth (Risk Counseling)1010 Bethesda Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7715
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Saunders?
About Lori Saunders, PA-C
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1861452823
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Saunders works at
Lori Saunders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.