Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD is a Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.
Locations
Reineke Consulting, LLC5060 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 454-2911Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am impressed with the amount of tools, methods, and techniques Dr. Reineke employs to help her patients become mentally healthy. She addresses a wide range of issues and is supportive and informative. The staff is friendly, billing is simple, and the entire operation is focused on patient care.
About Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD
- Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790765170
Education & Certifications
- Gainesville Va Med Ctr
- Bay Medical Center Of Bay City, Michigan
- Palo Alto VA Hosp
- University of Miami
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reineke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reineke accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reineke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reineke.
