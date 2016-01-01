Lori Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Quinn, APRN
Overview
Lori Quinn, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Lori Quinn works at
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Behavioral Health2211 Mayfair Dr Ste 409, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 417-7980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lori Quinn, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497313829
Frequently Asked Questions
