Lori Quick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Quick, PA-C
Lori Quick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Allentown, PA.
Lori Quick works at
LVPG Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery-1250 Cedar Crest1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 310, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6890
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457302317
Lori Quick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lori Quick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Quick.
