Lori Pelosi, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Pelosi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Locations
- 1 969 W Main St Ste 1D, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 596-0857
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far, I'd like to say that out of several attempts to locate a health care provider, the office assistant to Lori Pelosi was the ONLY one who got back to me. The situation was unusual and urgent and I just wanted to thank Michelle and Lori for making it a priority to contact me that night. Psychiatric health is so delicate and often defeating. The offer of help was a relief to say the least. Thank you.
About Lori Pelosi, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649521352
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Pelosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Lori Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Pelosi.
