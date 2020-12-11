See All Nurse Practitioners in Waterbury, CT
Lori Pelosi, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (19)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Lori Pelosi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    969 W Main St Ste 1D, Waterbury, CT 06708 (203) 596-0857
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Dec 11, 2020
    So far, I'd like to say that out of several attempts to locate a health care provider, the office assistant to Lori Pelosi was the ONLY one who got back to me. The situation was unusual and urgent and I just wanted to thank Michelle and Lori for making it a priority to contact me that night. Psychiatric health is so delicate and often defeating. The offer of help was a relief to say the least. Thank you.
    Julie — Dec 11, 2020
    About Lori Pelosi, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649521352
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Pelosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Lori Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Pelosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Pelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Pelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

