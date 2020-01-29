Lori O'Shell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori O'Shell, CNP
Offers telehealth
Lori O'Shell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Lori O'Shell works at
Summa Health Medical Group95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-7000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lori is the most compassionate, knowledgeable, professional I've ever had treat me. I would trust same as a,"Dr." In my opinion... Very knowledgeable!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750714549
Lori O'Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
