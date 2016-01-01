Dr. Lori Osborne, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Osborne, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lori Osborne, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Osborne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group3040 N Wilton Ave Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5580
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborne?
About Dr. Lori Osborne, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275667032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.