Lori Orozco, MFT
Overview
Lori Orozco, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
- 1 124 W Main St Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 268-4408
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Lori Orozco, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Orozco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Lori Orozco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Orozco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Orozco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.