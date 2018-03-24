Dr. Lori Nuzzi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Nuzzi, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Nuzzi, DC is a Chiropractor in Midland Park, NJ.
Dr. Nuzzi works at
Locations
Nuzzi Chiropractic Lifestyle Wellness Center12 Goffle Rd, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 297-9258Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nuzzi for the past 18 years. She is professional and a wonderful chiropractor. My entire family are patients. Couldn’t be happier with my treatment plan, her staff and the overall office.
About Dr. Lori Nuzzi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407936982
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Stone
Dr. Nuzzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuzzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuzzi.
