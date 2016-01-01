See All Psychologists in O Fallon, IL
Lori McAllister, LCPC

Psychological Trauma
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lori McAllister, LCPC is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from McKendree University.

Lori McAllister works at Starrynite Counseling in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Starrynite Counseling
    8 Eagle Ctr Ste 2, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 729-6750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lori McAllister, LCPC

    • Psychological Trauma
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245495100
    Education & Certifications

    • McKendree University
    • Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
