Dr. Lori Mazza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Mazza, OD
Overview
Dr. Lori Mazza, OD is an Optometrist in Greenacres, FL. They completed their residency with NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mazza works at
Locations
-
1
Family Vision Center P.A.6802 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33413 Directions (561) 439-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazza?
The office was prompt and efficient, and Dr. Mazza was very competent and helpful. I'd recommend this practice to anyone.
About Dr. Lori Mazza, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1154393098
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza works at
Dr. Mazza speaks Spanish.
374 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.