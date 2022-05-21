Lori Martinez-Barraza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT
Overview
Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Osos, CA.
Lori Martinez-Barraza works at
Locations
900 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste C, Los Osos, CA 93402
(805) 534-9373
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lori is a wonderful, intuitive, gifted therapist who took the time to listen without judgement when I needed to be heard the most. She helped me navigate some extremely difficult life events that triggered past trauma that I was not prepared to handle. She listened with empathy, helped me explore the real underlying issues that I couldn’t identify on my own and offered tools and techniques for calming the wave of emotion and anxiety that was taking over my daily life. She helped me find my peace when I was struggling to regain control and I am so grateful. I highly recommend Lori’s services to anyone who is seeking a caring therapist who truly listens and values her patients time.
About Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134175003
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Martinez-Barraza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Martinez-Barraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisa Neuenschwander
3 patients have reviewed Lori Martinez-Barraza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Martinez-Barraza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Martinez-Barraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Martinez-Barraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.