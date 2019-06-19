Dr. Lori Lundin-Fish, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundin-Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Lundin-Fish, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lori Lundin-Fish, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Association For Marriage and Family Therapy
Dr. Lundin-Fish works at
Locations
Palm Beach Therapy Center, LLC.3200 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (718) 916-7759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fish genuinely cares and has an incredible ability to understand your feelings. I highly recommend her and the five stars are well deserved.
About Dr. Lori Lundin-Fish, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Russian
- 1982158077
Education & Certifications
- American Association For Marriage and Family Therapy
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lundin-Fish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundin-Fish accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundin-Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundin-Fish speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundin-Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundin-Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundin-Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundin-Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.