Lori Lonsdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Lonsdale, LCMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Lonsdale, LCMHC is a Counselor in Concord, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 244 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (978) 704-1861
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Lonsdale?
About Lori Lonsdale, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336385467
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Lonsdale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Lonsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lori Lonsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Lonsdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Lonsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Lonsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.