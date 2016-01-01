See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Slidell, LA
Lori Lemoine, FNP-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1 (1)
Overview

Lori Lemoine, FNP-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Lori Lemoine works at Ochsner Health Center - Slidell in Slidell, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Slidell
    2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    About Lori Lemoine, FNP-C

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1730496712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
