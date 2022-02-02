Lori Lapina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Lapina, PA-C
Lori Lapina, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Lori Lapina works at
Logan Heights Family Health Center823 Gateway Center Way, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 515-2300
- Aetna
She is simply fabulous. I was going to P. B. location few years back and that's where she practiced at the time. At this time when I have some major issues with my health she is the doctor I wanted to see. Very professional, took time to answer all of my concerns and yet somehow manages to put me at ease.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245670413
Lori Lapina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Lapina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lori Lapina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Lapina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Lapina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Lapina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.