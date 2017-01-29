See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kalamazoo, MI
Lori Klopfenstein, NP

Internal Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lori Klopfenstein, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They graduated from INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY.

Lori Klopfenstein works at Oak Street Health Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Kalamazoo
    1663 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 246-6377
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lori Klopfenstein, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467630145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

