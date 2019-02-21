See All Counselors in San Angelo, TX
Lori Hollingsworth, MED Icon-share Share Profile

Lori Hollingsworth, MED

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lori Hollingsworth, MED is a Counselor in San Angelo, TX. 

Lori Hollingsworth works at Rhonda Turpin Lpc in San Angelo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rhonda Turpin Lpc
    2002 Colorado Ave, San Angelo, TX 76901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 656-5260
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Hollingsworth?

    Feb 21, 2019
    Lori is a great counselor at first I was against having a counselor and thought it was all stupid. But she really helps I look forward to seeing her every week!
    Kailyn in San Angelo , TX — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Hollingsworth, MED
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Hollingsworth, MED?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Hollingsworth to family and friends

    Lori Hollingsworth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Hollingsworth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Hollingsworth, MED.

    About Lori Hollingsworth, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316102668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Hollingsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Hollingsworth works at Rhonda Turpin Lpc in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Lori Hollingsworth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lori Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Hollingsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lori Hollingsworth, MED?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.