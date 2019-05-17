Lori Grenich, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Grenich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Grenich, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Grenich, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Lori Grenich works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Belmont Ave3551 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 822-4888
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Lori for a couple of years now. I knew on my first visit with her that she was the one for me. She is very professional and takes time to listen to your concerns . She is a very caring person and truly listens to what you have to say. I would recommend Lori to anyone that is looking for a genuine caregiver. Vicki J. Chester WV
About Lori Grenich, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871586040
Lori Grenich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Grenich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lori Grenich using Healthline FindCare.
Lori Grenich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lori Grenich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Grenich.
