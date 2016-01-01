See All Psychologists in Latham, NY
Lori George, LMHC

Behavioral Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lori George, LMHC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. 

Lori George works at Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Behavioral Health
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 120, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 836-3656
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lori George, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720566623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Russell Sage College, School of Health Sciences, Master of Arts in Counseling and Community Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori George, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori George works at Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Lori George’s profile.

    Lori George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

