Dr. Lori Eickleberry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina



Dr. Eickleberry works at Motivational Institute for Behavioral Health, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.