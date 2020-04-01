See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Lori Eickleberry, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lori Eickleberry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Eickleberry works at Motivational Institute for Behavioral Health, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Motivational Institute for Behavioral Health, LLC
    3600 N Ocean Blvd Fl 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 616-5088
  2. 2
    Coral Gables Office
    220 Miracle Mile Ste 229, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anorexia
Anxiety
Adolescent Depression
Anorexia
Anxiety

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2020
    Dr Lori Eickleberry and her staff show the utmost professionalism, care and guidance and are there for you in these trying times.
    — Apr 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lori Eickleberry, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669632931
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Eickleberry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickleberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eickleberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eickleberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickleberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickleberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickleberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickleberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

