Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with LaSalle University

Dr. Dwyer works at Mercy Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Primary Care
    9625 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114 (215) 637-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Arthritis
Asthma
Chronic Diseases

Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Osteoporosis
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2020
    She is very caring and knowledgeable. She always gives me the time I need and never feel rushed. I love her and I am so happy that I found her. She is absolutely the BEST.
    M. P. — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1770604282
    Education & Certifications

    • LaSalle University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwyer works at Mercy Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dwyer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

