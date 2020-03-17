Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with LaSalle University
Dr. Dwyer works at
Locations
Mercy Primary Care9625 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 637-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and knowledgeable. She always gives me the time I need and never feel rushed. I love her and I am so happy that I found her. She is absolutely the BEST.
About Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770604282
Education & Certifications
- LaSalle University
