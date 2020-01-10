Lori Driver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Driver, LMSW
Offers telehealth
Lori Driver, LMSW is a Counselor in Ann Arbor, MI.
Carol Diane Psaila3830 Packard St Ste 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 975-2757
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing her for a year now My life, for the 1st time at almost 60 years of age, finally has some balance, some happiness, and the constant worrying/depression/wanting to not be here, have gone. YOU have to commit and be willing, but SHE was the guide to lead me there. So grateful
About Lori Driver, LMSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1962581389
15 patients have reviewed Lori Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Driver.
