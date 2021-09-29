Lori Costa-Mitrano, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Costa-Mitrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Costa-Mitrano, PSY
Overview
Lori Costa-Mitrano, PSY is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 Helendale Rd Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 586-2223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient; non- judgmental; compassionate. Doesn’t push but connects the dots in terms of fragments & pieces.
About Lori Costa-Mitrano, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1972557296
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Costa-Mitrano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Costa-Mitrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Costa-Mitrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lori Costa-Mitrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Costa-Mitrano.
