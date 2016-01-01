See All Nurse Midwives in Denver, NC
Lori Scott, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lori Scott, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, NC. 

Lori Scott works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver in Denver, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver
    269 Gillman Rd Ste 100, Denver, NC 28037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Breast Exam
Childbirth

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Scott, CNM.

    About Lori Scott, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033357868
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Scott, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Scott works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver in Denver, NC. View the full address on Lori Scott’s profile.

    Lori Scott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

