Lori Scott, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Scott, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, NC.
Lori Scott works at
Locations
Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver269 Gillman Rd Ste 100, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 908-2740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lori Scott, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1033357868
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
