Lori Cannon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Cannon
Overview
Lori Cannon is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Lori Cannon works at
Locations
Internists Oncologists Ltd1300 N 12th St Ste 612, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3000
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lori Cannon
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174155097
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lori Cannon works at
Lori Cannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.