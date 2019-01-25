Dr. Burruel-Homa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Burruel-Homa, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lori Burruel-Homa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1250 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 775-3774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burruel-Homa?
Dr. Lori saved me from my bipolar disorder. She is approachable, friendly, and very good at offering insight. Over all I had a wonderful experience with her and would recommend her to anyone who is struggling mentally.
About Dr. Lori Burruel-Homa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1215152517
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burruel-Homa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burruel-Homa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burruel-Homa speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burruel-Homa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burruel-Homa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burruel-Homa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burruel-Homa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.