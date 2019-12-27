See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Lori Burke, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Lori Burke, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Lori Burke works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
  1. 1
    Newco Hatfield Medical Group
    595 N Dobson Rd Ste 65, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2019
    Awesome and amazing!!
    — Dec 27, 2019
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1699975508
    Lori Burke, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Burke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Burke works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Lori Burke’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lori Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

