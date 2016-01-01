Lori Brodie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Brodie, LPC
Overview
Lori Brodie, LPC is a Counselor in Martinsville, VA.
Lori Brodie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Heights Community Support LLC407 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (276) 618-2091
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Brodie?
About Lori Brodie, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1568440766
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Brodie accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Brodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Brodie works at
6 patients have reviewed Lori Brodie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Brodie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Brodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Brodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.